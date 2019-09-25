Wins over Fort Bragg, Clear Lake push NCL1 mark to 4-0
The Eagles stayed hot on the league volleyball circuit last week, posting road and home victories over Fort Bragg and Clear Lake.
The wins pushed Cloverdale’s league mark to 4-0 and 12-2 on the season.
The ladies opened the action with a Sept. 17 trek to Fort Bragg, engaging the Timberwolves in an epic battle before prevailing in five grueling sets; 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13.
Tehya Bird turned in an outstanding performance, pacing the offense with 29 kills, 10 service points and 20 digs. Other top efforts were had by Vivian McKinney (15 service points) and Ahnna Randolph (15 service points, 18 assists.
The Eagles played host to Clear Lake two nights later, this time having a slightly easier go of it in notching a win in four sets; 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 25-19.
McKinney led the attack with 10 kills and nine service points. Other stat leaders included Maci Hernandez (15 service points, 6 blocks, 4 kills) and Bird (28 kills).
The Eagles will visit Lower Lake on Thursday, Sept. 26 before returning home to host Middletown on Thursday, Oct. 3. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
