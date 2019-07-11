The varsity football Eagles haven’t skipped a beat following a successful 7-5 playoff campaign a year ago, making the most of a busy off-season program that should have the team well prepared when official practices start later this month.
Head coach Greg Alexander has overseen a training regimen that includes weight lifting three days per week, coupled with regular participation in a summer seven-on-seven passing league.
“The turnout of players has been decent and veteran leader Shayne Turner has been doing a great job,” Alexander said of his star quarterback. “He hasn’t missed anything and has worked hard since basketball ended to get himself in shape. He’s ready for a huge senior season.”
The Eagles have made some significant changes to the coaching staff, most notably the addition of Troy Turner as the new defensive coordinator.
“We’ve also revamped our passing game and are really focusing on becoming a better team through the air,” Alexander said. “The passing league has been huge in training our kids’ eyes to be in the right places, reading the right keys and seeing different coverages.”
In addition to Turner, other key returning veterans for the Eagles include seniors; defensive back/receivers Dylan Scaramella, Jared Donahoo, Diego Duarte and Jesus Maciel, lineman Daniel Lopez, running back/linebacker Anthonie Robottaro, and juniors; receiver/safety Leo Acevedo, lineman Josh Lemley, safety/all purpose back Colby Furia and running back/linebacker Logan Axell.
The Eagles will begin official practices the last week of July and open the 2019 campaign on Aug. 23 at Piner High School in Santa Rosa.
