Team evens record at 2-2; host Willits on Friday
The Eagles kicked off the league football campaign in winning style on Sept. 20 at Fort Bragg, spoiling the Timberwolves’ victory party with an impressive 28-12 win.
A traditionally tough place for opposing teams, Cloverdale was up to the task, turning in its best effort of the season to date.
“This was the most complete game we’ve played as a team since I’ve been here,” Eagle’s second year head coach Greg Alexander said. “We executed in all three phases of the game and had very little negative plays. We’ve been preaching to our players to stack positive plays on top of each other and take it one play at a time with great focus each snap then reload, and we were able to do that.”
The Eagles (1-0, 2-2) will try to keep the mojo going this Friday, Sept. 27 when they put their two-game win streak on the line against visiting Willits. Varsity kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Wolverines (1-0, 3-1) are in the midst of their best season in years, starting the NCL1 schedule with a 20-6 win over Clear Lake on Friday.
“Willits is night and day from last year,” Alexander noted. “They’re well coached, disciplined and have some game breakers. The mission of the week is to stop their run and our focus is going to be improving our technique and fine tuning the small details that will make us successful.”
Eagles step up
Cloverdale’s victory over Fort Bragg featured a balanced offensive attack that saw the team amass nearly 400 yards in total offense. Quarterback Colby Furia turned in his best night under center, completing 10 of 12 pass attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
The rushing game was just as effective, led by running backs Shayne Turner (12-88 yards, TD), Jesus Maciel (2-47 yards) and Logan Axell (4-22 yards). Leading receivers were Axell (3-61 yards, 2 TDs), Maciel (3-68 yards, TD), Dylan Scaramella (1-21 yards) and David Alvarez (1-6 yards).
Defensively, Daniel Lopez led the sack attack with three, while Josh Lemley recorded a pair of sacks. Furia pulled down an interception for the Eagles.
Reflecting on the game, coach Alexander gave credit to his staff and players.
“I have to give a huge shout out to my assistant coaches,” Alexander said. “Over the bye week I had to fly back east due to a death in the family and missed a week of practice. My assistant coaches ran practice and put the game plan in and had our players ready to go. All the credit for this game goes to them and of course our players.”
