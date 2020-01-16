Junior Josh Lemley joins 1,000 point club
The varsity basketball Eagles are off to their best start in years and show no signs of slowing down this week, claiming another pair of victims in wins over Lower Lake and Kelseyville
Cloverdale (3-0, 12-2) sandwich the league wins with a dominant non-league victory over Credo to push their winning streak to 10 games. In fact, the Eagles have not lost a game since Dec. 10, when they fell in an early preseason outing to Roseland University Prep.
At the start of play this week Cloverdale was locked in a three-way tie for first place in the NCL1 standings with Fort Bragg and Clear Lake at 3-0, with Middletown just a game back at 2-1.
The Eagles will try to keep the mojo working this week when they visit St. Helena on Jan. 14 (after press time), followed by a Friday, Jan. 17 home tilt with Middletown (7:30 p.m.). Cloverdale will travel to take on Fort Bragg next Tuesday, Jan. 21 in a 7 p.m. varsity tip-off.
Eagles flying high
Cloverdale asserted itself early in the Jan. 7 visit to Lower Lake, jumping out to a dominant 36-19 lead at the half. The Eagles got their bench involved in the final two quarters in cruising to a 64-55 win.
Pacing the offense were Josh Lemley (22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks), Dylan Muller (14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), Adrian Gutierrez (9 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal), Tyler Ruys (6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist), Spencer Hoover (6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Logan Axell (5 points, 2 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal) and Shayne Turner (2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal).
The Eagle’s Jan. 8 non-league tilt with visiting Credo was an historic night for the program and one special player, as center Josh Lemley eclipsed the magical 1,000 point mark in his varsity career.
Cloverdale used the added emotion to bust open a tight game in the third quarter with a 17-7 run on its way to an eventual, 59-43 victory.
Lemley led all scorers with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a whopping nine blocks. Other top point producers were Turner (14 points, 3 rebounds), Muller (14 points, 4 boards, 5 assists, 3 steals), Andy Herrera (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) and Hoover (6 points, 3 rebounds).
Cloverdale closed out a perfect stretch at home on Jan. 10 against Kelseyville, again erasing a tight first half with a 22-11 third-quarter explosion to take control. The teams played on even terms in the final period but the Eagles would escape with a 62-52 win.
Pacing the attack were Lemley (24 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 8 blocks), Turner (12 points, 4 boards, 1 assist), Muller (9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists), Gutierrez (6 points, 1 assist, 2 steals), Herrera (5 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals), Axell (4 points, 1 1 rebound) and Hoover (2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals).
