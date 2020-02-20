The Lady Eagle’s varsity basketball team was crowned champion of the NCL1 for the third straight season, closing out the league schedule with one win in two outings. The team finished the league campaign with a 13-1 record, two full games ahead of second place Middletown.
Cloverdale (21-3 overall) will now focus on the next challenge, representing the No. 1 seed in the 14-team North Coast Section Division 5 playoff tournament this week. The Eagles drew a first round bye and will host the winner of the No. 8 Clear Lake versus No. 9 Fremont Christian game on Saturday, Feb. 22 in a 7 p.m. tip-off. Should the Eagles win, they’ll host a semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (7 p.m.).
Eagles hang pennant
Cloverdale entered the final week of the league schedule needing one win to capture the league title outright and accomplished the task in their Feb. 11 visit to Fort Bragg, easily dispatching the Timberwolves in a 53-22 rout.
Pacing the attack were Alyssa Moffett (20 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Tehya Bird (16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Catherine Driver (8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal), Summer Lands (5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Faith Holloman (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Maci Hernandez (2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals), Morgan Sceales (2 rebounds), Janaye Hammond (6 rebounds, 1 assist) and Ahnna Randolph (1 rebound, 1 assist).
The ladies fell from the ranks of the league unbeaten in Friday’s visit to third place Clear Lake, as the Cardinals broke open a tight game with a 20-10 fourth-quarter run to notch a 62-53 win.
“We lacked energy from the start and Clear Lake played very well,” Berry noted. “In the fourth quarter we ran out of any gas we had. We scored enough points to win, but we didn't play well enough on defense.”
Leading the Cloverdale offense were Moffett (24 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal),
Bird (13 points, 14 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals), Driver (9 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists), Hernandez (5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist) and Holloman (2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.