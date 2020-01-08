The Cloverdale Lady Eagles are the team to beat as they embark on the NCL1 varsity basketball season this month.
The defending champion Eagles were fresh off a 9-2 preseason when they opened league play on Jan. 3 at Willits, easily dispatching the Wolverines in a 58-28 rout.
Cloverdale will resume league action with a pair of games this week, beginning with a Jan. 7 (after press time) clash with visiting Lower Lake, followed by a Friday, Jan. 10 trip to Kelseyville (varsity 7:30 p.m.). The ladies will return home to host St. Helena next Tuesday, Jan. 14 (7 p.m.).
Eagles rout Willits
Cloverdale took control from the jump in Friday’s league opener at Willits, taking a 26-14 halftime lead. The Eagles put the hammer down after intermission, reeling off a 12-0 third-quarter run on their way to a 30-point margin of victory.
“Willits is a scrappy team which forced us into too many turnovers,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “It’s something for us to work on as we continue to emphasize the need to improve on defense.”
Senior forward Tehya Bird turned in a sensational performance, pouring in a team-high 25 points while adding 14 boards, one assist and three steals. Other big contributors were Alyssa Moffett (10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals), Maci Hernandez 8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals), Catherine Driver (6 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal), Faith Holloman (5 points, 2 rebounds), Ahnna Randolph (3 points, 1 assist), Summer Lands (1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) Morgan Sceales (6 rebounds) and Janaye Hammond (5 rebounds, 5 assists).
“Alyssa stepped up on the defensive end for us and provided the spark we needed after a slow start to the game,” Berry noted. “Teyha was double and triple teamed much of the night and did a good job letting the game come to her and not forcing the issue. Overall it was a good night for us as everyone was able to get a good amount of playing time and everyone contributed to the game, he added.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.