The Cloverdale Lady Eagles are halfway to their third straight league basketball championship after dispatching three more NCL1 opponents, claiming Fort Bragg, Clear Lake and Willits as their latest victims.
The Eagles (8-0, 16-2) will resume league play on Jan. 29 at Lower Lake (7 p.m.) and return home to host Kelseyville on Friday, Jan. 31. Cloverdale will visit St. Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 4 (7 p.m.).
“Defensively we must improve, and have to focus on keeping our opponents under 40 points, which we only done in three of our seven league games,” CHS coach Rick Berry said. “This is a very important week with three games.”
Ladies on a roll
Cloverdale began a three-game home swing with a Jan. 21 date with Fort Bragg, setting the tone with a 28-12 run in the first half. The Eagles held the Timberwolves to 18 points after intermission en route to a 52-30 rout.
Pacing the offense were Tehya Bird (13 points,
11 boards, 1 assist, 4 steals), Alyssa Moffett (11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist), Catherine Driver (9 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists), Maci Hernandez (7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal), Ahnna Randolph (4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist), Summer Lands (4 points, 3 rebounds), Faith Holloman (1 point, 1 rebound, 2 assists), Morgan Sceales (2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Janaye Hammond (1 rebound).
The Eagles entertained visiting Clear Lake on Friday, establishing control early to open up a 32-25 halftime lead. The teams played on even terms for most of the second half as Cloverdale cruised to a 55-46 victory.
Leading the way were Driver (18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Bird (14 points, 18 rebounds, 1 assist), Hernandez (9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Moffett (5 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists), Randolph (4 points, 3 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal), Holloman (3 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists), Lands (2 points), Sceales (3 rebounds) and Hammond (1 rebound).
“It was nice to play at home,” Berry noted. “Catherine (Driver) came up big with six from beyond the arc against Clear Lake and we out scored both teams in every quarter except one.”
The Eagles played host to Willits on Jan. 27, easily besting the Wolverines in a 56-33 romp (no stats available).
