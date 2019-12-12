The Cloverdale Lady Eagles logged an impressive performance in the varsity basketball season opener against visiting Windsor on Dec. 3, racing past the Jaguars to post a 47-33 win.
The convincing victory was just what the doctor ordered for a strong Eagle’s squad that begins the season with designs on a third straight league title.
Under veteran coach Rick Berry, Cloverdale is coming off a tremendous 27-6 campaign a year ago, a season that saw the team post a 14-0 record in league before going on to the North Coast Section and Nor Cal state tournaments.
Look for more of the same this year, as Cloverdale returns a strong core of varsity veterans bent on continuing the winning tradition.
“Our senior leadership is very good and Maci (Hernandez), Morgan (Sceales) and Tehya (Bird) have set the team's expectations very high,” Berry reported. “We return six players from last year's team. This team has a lot of depth and everyone will be able to contribute.”
Eagles in a rout
Cloverdale played host to Windsor in the Dec. 3 opener, busting open a tight game with a 17-6 second quarter run that would prove fatal for the Jaguars. Leading 24-12 at the break, the Eagles outscored the Jags 23-21 the rest of the way to post an eventual, 47-33 win.
“We played hard but still have a lot of room for improvement,” Berry noted. “Windsor is very physical and it hindered our inside game.”
Bird paced the attack with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Other top scorers were Faith Holloman (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Ahnna Randolph (7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals), Moffett (2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal), Catherine Driver (3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Hernandez (3 points, 8 rebounds), Summer Lands (1 point, 2 rebounds), Sceales (2 rebounds) and Janaye Hammond (1 rebound).
Next up for the Eagles is participation in the 71st annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament Dec. 11 to 14. Cloverdale opens up with a 4 p.m. clash against St. Mary’s on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
