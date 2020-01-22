this week following another pair of lopsided wins over league foes, turning back St. Helena (61-16) and Middletown (51-42) to stay unbeaten on the NCL1 circuit.
At press time Cloverdale (5-0, 13-2) was nearing the halfway mark in the league schedule, with upcoming home games against Fort Bragg (Jan. 21) and Clear Lake (Jan. 24). Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
It was all Cloverdale in the Jan. 14 home clash with St. Helena, setting the tone with a 23-2 run out of the gate. The Eagles limited the Saints to just six points through the first three quarters en route to a 61-16 rout.
Top point getters Tehya Bird (19 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal), Alyssa Moffett (8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals), Morgan Sceales (11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Summer Lands (6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal), Faith Holloman (4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals), Ahnna Randolph (4 points, 4 steals), Catherine Driver (3 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals), Janaye Hammond (3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Maci Hernandez (3 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists).
Friday’s visit to Middletown was a gritty battle of two outstanding teams, but the Eagles used a 19-6 first-quarter run to gain breathing room. The Mustangs hung tough, playing the Eagles on even terms for the final three quarters but Cloverdale hung on for a 51-42 victory.
“Middletown was a tough battle, they played good extended defense that we did not handle very well, leading to 20 turnovers,” CHS veteran coach Rick Berry noted. “They are tall, long and athletic and we struggled to keep them off of the offensive boards.”
Bird continued a tremendous campaign with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Other good efforts were had by Driver (8 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals), Holloman (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals), Moffett (4 points, 3 assists), Lands 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Sceales (2 points, 6 rebounds) and Hernandez (2 points, 1 rebound).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.