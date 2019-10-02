The Cloverdale High School cross country team traveled to Ft. Bragg on Sept. 25 where they raced against the Timberwolves.
The varsity girls were led by Miriam Pulido (30:56) and Liliana Olivares (33:24), two freshmen girls making strong improvements. In addition, Sophia Witt and Paula Toledo made their racing debut for the season. The Lady Eagles were down a runner, and ran as an incomplete team.
The varsity boys made a strong showing, led by meet winner Paden Collard (17:50), David Nuñez (19:01, 4th overall), Joseph Faso (24:41), Sadrac Fernandez (24:48) and Finn Addison (24:49).
The varsity boys were leading the Timberwolves at mile two but an unlucky ankle twist made Connor Kalos pull out of the race and Cary Wen couldn't finish as well due to some knee issues. Fort Bragg won the varsity boys competition, 27-28. The team will now focus on the first home meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Treasury Estate Vineyards course. Everyone is invited to come cheer the Eagles on their only home meet of the season.
