The Cloverdale High School cross country team took on St. Helena on the Saints home turf on Oct. 16, a fast course with a lot of Eagles logging season bests.
The Lady Eagles were led by Miriam Pulido (25:21, fifth overall), Liliana Olivares (32:20) and Kayla Gallego (34:11).
The Varsity Boys also took a tough loss against the Saints, 25-34. The Eagle's scoring five were Paden Collard (18:02, second overall), David Nuñez (18:03, third overall), Joseph Faso (21:13), Sadrac Fernandez (22:25) and Cary Wen (23:32).
The Eagles head to Willits on Oct. 23.
(0) comments
