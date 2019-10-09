The Cloverdale High School cross country team hosted its lone home meet of the season on Oct. 2, using the opportunity to honor its graduating seniors.
Prior to the meet, the team said goodbye to graduating senior veterans Cary Wen (Exchange Student, one year), Paula Toledo (two years), Sadrac Fernandez (two years), Finn Addison (three years) and Paden Collard (four years).
Racing against Lower Lake, the varsity girls placed well with Miriam Pulido (27:16) coming in third place overall and Kayla Gallego, running her first meet ever.
The varsity boys, also racing against Lower Lake, completed a near perfect victory, led by race winner Paden Collard (16:57), David Nuñez (18:41, third overall), Connor Kalos (20:51) and Joseph Faso (21:00). All four Cloverdale runners crossed the finish line before the first Lower Lake runner, and all seven Eagles crossed before the last Trojan came in. The Eagles scored a 17-40 team victory.
Next up for the Eagles is an Oct. 9 visit to Kelseyville.
