The Cloverdale High School Cross Country team had their first meet of the season in Kelseyville on Sept. 18.
In the varsity girls competition, the race ended in a tie against Kelseyville due to both teams having less than the required five runners.
Miriam Pulido (26:59) and Liliana Olivares (32:23) were the two Cloverdale runners for the day, with Olivares passing one runner to keep place and Pulido finishing seventh overall, while passing four runners in the last 500-meter home stretch.
The varsity boys defeated Kelseyville by scoring a 24-32 victory. The boys were led by Paden Collard (18:04), who was pacing David Nuñes (19:34) for the first mile and a half. Other top finishers for the Eagles were Joseph Faso (22:22), Sadrac Fernandez (23:58), Cary Wen (24:26) and Finn Addison (24:27).
The team named Fernandez the MVP of the meet, running 10 minutes faster than last season. The Eagles head to Ft. Bragg on Wednesday, Sept. 25, looking to conquer the dreaded Bald Hill Mountain.
