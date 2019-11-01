The Cloverdale cross country team traveled to Willits for a league meet on Oct. 23, turning in a strong showing for the varsity boys and girls.
Although both Cloverdale and Willits lacked the minimum number of runners to field a scoring girls team, the Eagles got great efforts from Miriam Pulido (22:54, 5th overall), Liliana Olivares (30:59) and Kayla Gallego (30:59). Pulido’s time represented a season best on the 2.87-mile course.
The varsity boys got an automatic 15-point over the incomplete Willits team. Pacing the Eagles were Paden Collard, fresh off his 15:59 season best last Saturday at the Mariner Invitational. Collard was focused on pacing David Ortiz, with both coming in with a time of 16:54 (2nd and 3rd overall). Also running well were Joseph Faso (18:48), Finn Addison (20:57), Cary Wen (21:09) and Sadrac Fernandez (23:33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.