The 2019 high school cross country season is shaping up to be a good one for the Cloverdale running Eagles, using the off-season to lay the foundation for future success.
Head coach Yave Guzman returns to lead a team loaded with talent and experience, a squad that figures to be among the best in the Coastal Mountain Conference.
“We’re looking to return most of our runners again from last season and to adding some incoming freshmen and new runners that are looking to join the team,” Guzman reported. “It’s shaping up to be an exciting season for our Eagles cross country teams.”
Returning for his fourth varsity campaign is talented senior Paden Collard, a state qualifier and unbeaten in all league meets last year. The sky may be the limit for him in 2019. Also returning to bolster the squad are Joseph Faso, junior David Nuñez and seniors Sadrac Fernandez and Finn Addison.
The girls team will be led by junior Sophia Witt, senior Elizabeth Ruiz, sophomore Josephine Swartz and junior Paula Toledo.
“Our girls are looking to improve on their third place finish at CMC last year so it will be an exciting season for them,” Guzman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.