The Eagles cross country team competed in the North Coast Section Championships in Hayward on Saturday, Nov. 23, the final qualifier for the CIF State meet.
The CHS varsity girls sent three individual runners to the starting line.
Freshman captain Miriam Pulido (25:33.35) finished her first season as the first freshman team captain in many years. Freshman Liliana Olivares (29:01.69) and Junior Kayla Gallego (28:49.54) finally broke the 30 minute mark with new personal bests, with both making huge improvements this season.
The varsity boys had a full team on Saturday, with most of the team getting new personal bests as well.
In his first year freshman Connor Kalos (19:07.4PR) finished with a new PR after battling injuries all season. Sophomore Joseph Faso (19:45.73, PR) was consistent all season long as our No. 3 or No. 4 runner and finished strong with a new PR. Junior David Nuñez (16:42.26PR) our No. 2 runner finally broke the 17 minute mark with a huge PR in his first season of cross country.
Running in their final NCS Championships, our seniors had a great day of racing. Team captain Finn Addison (20:33.48, PR) finished his third year on the team with a strong PR. Sadrac Fernandez (20:19.66, PR) had the highest improvement in a single year by making a 21minute decrease in time from last season. CHS exchange student Cary Wen (20:47.07, PR) had a great season and he is most excited for the upcoming track and field season.
Team MVP Paden Collard (15:57, PR 10th overall) just missed advancing to the State Championships for a second time, finishing just one place from a qualifying spot. Thank you to all of our runners for a great season, all of their hard work is paying off and the team has shown great improvement
