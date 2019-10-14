The Eagles’ cross country team traveled to Kelseyville for a league meet against the Clear Lake Cardinals on Oct. 9.
The Lady Eagles had a bye, with Clear Lake not having a girls team.
Cloverdale runners Miriam Pulido (26:15, fourth overall), Liliana Olivares (32:19) and Kayla Gallego (34:28) each ran the Kelseyville course, making improvements to their overall paces.
The varsity boys scored a 24-31 win over the Cardinals, despite losing their No. 3 runner with just a mile to go due to a sprained ankle.
Race winner Paden Collard (17:07) led from start to finish, followed by David Nuñez (18:36, third overall), Joseph Faso (21:03), Sadrac Fernandez (22:37), Finn Addison (23:35) and Cary Wen (24:00).
The Eagles will head to St. Helena on Wednesday, Oct. 16, after press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.