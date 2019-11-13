The CHS Cross Country team had their final meet of the regular season in Lower Lake on Nov. 6, racing against first place Middletown. Having a week off really affected the Eagles, with the dusty course making for tough conditions.
Top finishers for the varsity girls were Miriam Pulido (26:21), Liliana Olivares (33:45), Kayla Gallego (35:31) and Paula Toledo (39:28).
Leading the way for the varsity boys were Paden Collard (17:14, 2nd overall), David Nuñez (18:22, 3rd overall), Connor Kalos (21:46), Joseph Faso (21:47), Cary Wen (22:14), Finn Addison (22:45) and Sadrac Fernandez (22:57).
Both the boys and girls teams took a tough loss against Middletown.
Next up for the Eagles is the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa on Nov. 13.
(0) comments
