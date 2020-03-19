All high school sports are on hold for at least three weeks due to the threat of coronavirus, as all Sonoma County schools try to minimize the spread of the disease.
Official word came down Saturday of widespread school closures, also calling for a full hiatus from spring games, meets, practices, open gyms, weight training and gatherings of any kind until sometime in April.
“Right now everything is on hold,” veteran CHS softball coach Margaret Fitzgerald reported. “We haven’t been given a date yet (on resuming the season).”
At press time the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing high school sports body, was planning to meet on March 17 to come up with a general plan for affected teams when schools reopen.
The big question may be how to best handle an abbreviated spring season for each sport.
