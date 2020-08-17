Former CHS star preparing for college softball career at Oregon
So, what does a world class softball player do to stay in shape during a pandemic?
That’s been the challenge this summer for Cloverdale High School star and 2020 graduate Tehya Bird, as she embarks on a much anticipated college career at the University of Oregon.
After logging three of the greatest softball seasons in Eagle’s history in which she averaged over .700 at the plate while doubling up as a dominant pitcher, Bird had her senior campaign wiped out due to the threat of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of school in March.
Since then she’s spent the better part of the spring and summer working out on her own and looking ahead to her college career.
“Not being able to play my senior season was pretty disappointing,” she said. “I would normally be playing summer ball with Universal Fastpitch, but most of the summer schedule was cancelled. I’d say the worst part of this situation is not being able to play games.”
Bird caught the eye of college softball coaches while playing in a tournament prior to her freshman year and verbally committed to attend Oregon before she played a single inning of high school ball.
Once at Cloverdale, she lived up to all the hype, enjoying an all-league career in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Fast forward to this summer where she’s been doing her best to stay focused on the future, both academically and athletically.
“I have a batting cage in my backyard so I’ve been doing a lot of hitting,” Bird said. “Oregon sends me a workout schedule that also includes a lot of running and weight work.”
When her first college semester begins at the end of September, Bird will have a hybrid academic schedule, splitting her time between in class instruction and distance learning, while pursuing a degree in business. One thing she won’t be doing is playing in live softball games any time soon.
“I had planned to play fall ball at Oregon but unfortunately that’s also been cancelled,” she said.
