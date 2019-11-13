Midnight finally struck for the Cloverdale High School volleyball team in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs on Nov. 6, falling to Convent of the Sacred Heart in straight sets to wrap up an outstanding season.
“We had a great season, finishing 20-5 overall and the players really developed a strong bond and it showed on the court,” Cloverdale coach Margaret Fitzgerald reflected. “It was a great team effort and everyone was involved in our success.”
The Eagles entered the NCS playoff tournament as the No. 5 seed, dispatching visiting No. 12 Credo in the opener on Nov. 5 in four sets; 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17. Statistical leaders included Tehya Bird (18 kills, 11 service points), Vivian McKinney (16 kills, 11 service points) and Maci Hernandez (11 kills, 11 service points). The win was the 20th of the season for Cloverdale.
The victory advanced the Eagles to the NCS quarterfinals the following night at No. 4 Convent in San Francisco, the defending section champions. The magic would run out in this one, as the Cubs controlled the match from the start to win in straight sets; 25-14, 25-14, 25-17.
