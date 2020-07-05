Over the span of a few hours, around 70 people gathered in the Cloverdale Plaza on Sunday, July 5, to call for an end to police brutality nationwide and to share stories of racism in Cloverdale.
During the event, people wrote about their experiences with racism in town on cards — each card was then hung up on a string in the Plaza. Attendees could also register to vote, or enter into a raffle benefitting both Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.
The event, called Stand for Justice, was organized by four Cloverdalians, two of which also organized a protest at the end of May.
Check back later for an article about the event.
