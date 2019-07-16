SPONSORED — The Summer Repertory Theatre is hosting a slew of fun musicals and plays this summer until Aug. 10
Summer shows include; "Mamma Mia," "Bonnie & Clyde," "The 39 Steps," "Pippin," and "Sylvia."
Showtimes and locations vary so visit their website at http://www.summerrep.com/ for all of the details.
Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online.
When and where: Various locations and times until Aug. 10.
