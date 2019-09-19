In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Sonoma County Library presents a tamale workshop.
This hands-on event will lead you through the tamale making process, provide you with tamales to finish cooking at home, and ideas for future creations. This program will be led Salome Arenas Ramirez who has been cooking traditional Mexican food for over 50 years and takes great joy and pride in passing on this authentic technique and recipe.
From 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
