Grab your friends and join us in watching a movie!
In "Five Feet Apart," Stella Grant is every bit a 17-year-old. She's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control, all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow patient named Will Newman.
Rated PG-13. Runningtime: 116 minutes
Snacks provided.
4 to 6 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.