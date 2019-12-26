On Jan. 11, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance will present the fourth season of The Blues Night, running second Saturdays, monthly September through May. Featuring a lineup of local musicians, The Blues Night brings the best in local live performance to Cloverdale, delivering two solid hours of popular and classic songs from a wide spectrum of blues influenced American music, including jazz, funk, swing and more.
The Blues Night features a cooking house band, The Blue Lights. In addition, each show will introduce new songs and specials guests.
*Musicians: musicians can still sit in on the second set. Sign-ups will be posted at Cloverdalemusicworkshop.com and at the door. Contact facilitator David Garland at garlad1@sonic.net or Cloverdalemusicworkshop.com for more information
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and also non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Blues Night takes place the second Saturday of each month. Tickets are available at the door.
