Cloverdale Arts Alliance presents all-star lineup of local Blues musicians second Saturdays
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance will present the fourth season of The Blues Night, running second Saturdays, monthly September through May. Featuring an all-star lineup of local musicians, The Blues Night brings the best in local live performance to Cloverdale, delivering two solid hours of popular and classic songs from a wide spectrum of blues influenced American music, including jazz, funk, swing and more.
The Blues Night features a cooking house band, The Blue Lights.
In addition, each show will introduce new songs and specials guests.
Whether you are a musician, fan, like to dance, or just appreciate good music, Blues Night will bring a fun lively music experience for all!
*Musicians: musicians can still sit in on the second set. Sign-ups will be posted at Cloverdalemusicworkshop.com and at the door. Contact facilitator David Garland at garlad1@sonic.net or Cloverdalemusicworkshop.com for more information.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
Tickets are $5 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and also non-members.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
The Blues Night takes place the second Saturday of each month.
Tickets are available at the door.
The Blues Night is a program of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance, a non-profit arts organization bringing cultural arts to northern Sonoma County. Other CAA programs include Friday Night Live at the Plaza, Art Gallery, THE Jazz Club, Beatles Study Group, Americana Night, Writer’s Workshop, Music Workshops, Discovering Art Series, Art Classes, Wine Appreciation Workshops, and Special Events.
-Submitted by Mark Tharrington, CAA Executive Director
