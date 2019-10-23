On Thursday, Nov. 21, The Caitlin Jemma Band, will perform at Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Americana Night.
Americana Night is hosted at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallerylocated
at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance
members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 to
9:30 p.m. Americana Night takes place the third Thursday of each month
from October through May.
To receive reserved seating privileges purchase advance tickets online
at www.cloverdaleartsalliance.com or at
the Cloverdale Arts Alliance during normal business hours. Tickets are
available at the door.
