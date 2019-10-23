caitlinjemma
On Thursday, Nov. 21, The Caitlin Jemma Band, will perform at Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Americana Night.
 
Americana Night is hosted at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallerylocated 
at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance 
members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 to 
9:30 p.m. Americana Night takes place the third Thursday of each month 
from October through May. 
 
To receive reserved seating privileges purchase advance tickets online 
the Cloverdale Arts Alliance during normal business hours. Tickets are 
available at the door.

