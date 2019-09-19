On Thursday, Oct. 3, jazz vocalist Tiffany Austin will kick off the new season of The Jazz Club with arrangements that vary from classic swing to contemporary R&B in the manner of Robert Glasper or Jose James.
Austin’s tradition-rooted, yet totally modern style, has established her as one the fastest rising jazz stars in Northern California. Her music and voice draw upon influences such as Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin; yet she infuses songs with her own signature style that is precise, intelligent and soulful. Her emotional and nuanced delivery has caught the attention of eminent artists, whom she has joined onstage.
Widely hailed as one of the best jazz debut albums of 2015, Tiffany Austin’s self-released Nothing But Soul made quite a splash, including sterling reviews in Downbeat and on NPR’s “Fresh Air.” Her eagerly awaited follow-up, Unbroken, confirms the Bay Area vocalist’s status as one of jazz’s elite singers and a formidable songwriter as well.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m. THE Jazz Club takes place the first Thursday of each month from October through May. The wine sponsor for THE Jazz Club is Rodney Strong Vineyards.
To receive reserved seating privileges purchase advance tickets online at www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org or at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance during normal business hours. Tickets are available at the door.
