“Rival cooking divas duel on the set of their cable TV show, ‘Kitchen Witches’ and their hilarious eruptions---culinary and otherwise-- are not be missed!” says CPAC board member Tania Richardson.
The Kitchen Witches, by Carolyn Smith, opens on September 28, at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center and will be directed by Cloverdale’s own, Amy Lovato.
“The Kitchen Witches is interesting because it deals with some very real issues in very ridiculous ways, making the show both relatable and fun for everyone involved. This show follows two women who are struggling to maintain relevance in a changing world and trying to stay in control of their lives, while everything seems to be slipping away from them. I love the focus on family and friendships and how both shape who we are as human beings.
This “show within a show” offers a unique recipe for audience delectation” says Lovato. “We gently mix the TV world into the theater, add a pinch of actors, a dash of drama and a whole lot of fun, then pop it into the oven and presto, a hilarious comic dish to keep you smiling!”
CPAC invites everyone to be part of the “studio audience” as Director Amy Lovato and her cast serve up this very special theater treat!
“Pay what you can” preview on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., with the show officially opening on Sept. 28 and running through Oct. 13, Saturdays and Sundays only.
Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Students $12, adults $25.
Tickets available online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com; in person at Mail Center, Etc., 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-3222; or at the door if available. Theater located at 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.
-Submitted by Kathy Walsh
