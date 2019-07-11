Cloverdale Performing Arts presents "The 39 Steps," adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the Novel by John Buchan, from the Movie of Alfred Hitchcock, licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited, and an original concept by Nobby Dimon and Simon Corble.
Directed by Yavé Guzman
Shows: July 13,14,20,21,27,28
About the play
An ordinary man seeking relief from boredom decides to go to the theater, but he gets more than a play! He is catapulted into murder, a train chase, a plane crash and an ensuing nationwide man-hunt— and those are only some of the riotous happenings in this laugh-out-loud farce!
A great comedy for everyone but a must-see for Hitchcock fans.
Generously sponsored by Darlene and Bruce Reuser.
Suggested audience high school and older—mild adult themes and strong language.
Tickets
Students $12, adults $25. Tickets available online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com, in person at Mail Center, Etc., at 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-3222, or at the door if available.
-Submitted by Kathleen Walsh, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center
