Bay Area favorite to deliver blues-soaked, soul-baring sound to the Friday Night Live season finale
On Friday, Aug. 30, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance offers the season finale of its Friday Night Live free summer concert series with six-time Blues Music Award-winner, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.
Over the course of his four-decade career Tommy Castro has played thousands of shows to hundreds of thousands of fans, packing seats and dance floors, always leaving them screaming for more. Hailing from the San Francisco area, Castro, along with his band, The Painkillers (featuring bassist Randy McDonald, keyboardist Michael Emerson and drummer Bowen Brown), play music that is guaranteed to fire up fans and leave critics searching for new words of praise.
"Method To My Madnes"s finds Castro and his band at their very best. It is an instant career highlight in a lifetime full of them. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers continue to break new ground while simultaneously having an incredible amount of fun – touring non-stop, playing hundreds of dates at clubs, festivals and concert halls all over the United States, Canada and Europe.
Of "Method To My Madness" Castro says, “I was trying to get back to my basic ingredients: blues and soul. I went for the energy of connecting with my band. We kept everything raw, capturing the feeling of playing live. I’m not about being perfect,” he says, summing up, “I’m about being real.”
Genre: Blues Rock
Best way to enjoy Friday Night Live:
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. when the Street Fair opens with meals-to-go; sweet treats; wines and craft beers; locally crafted art, jewelry, clothing and wellness products; and kids’ activities.
- Food booths at the Street Fair offer a wide variety of delicious meals. With choices from pizza to risotto, BBQ oysters to lamb gyros, there is something for everyone. Local restaurants are also open for early bird and late-night specials.
- Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Arrive early and bring your own lawn chair as seating/chairs are not provided. The concert seating area is limited.
- Craft beer, local wines, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase by the glass.
- The conditions of the ABC permit for Friday Night Live do not allow outside alcoholic beverages at the concerts. Also, please dispose of any alcoholic beverages purchased at the shows before you leave.
Friday Night Live at the Plaza is produced by the Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Underwriting support is provided by a number of generous local individual, business, and winery sponsors.
The Tommy Castro concert is underwritten in part Redwood Credit Union. The winery sponsor for this show is Rodney Strong Vineyards. FNL’s Community Angels are Bob & Candi Bialon, David McChesney, Delores & Gary Arabian, and Geoff & Nancy Dalwin. Platinum Sponsors for the 2019 series are Redwood Credit Union and Silveira Buick GMC. Presenting Sponsors are Calpine at the Geysers, Reuser Inc, and Sonoma Clean Power. Major Sponsors are Coors Light, Empire Mini Storage Cloverdale, Exchange Bank, Michael Laird RE/MAX Full Spectrum, MoE’s Eagles Nest Deli, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Syar Industries and Wine Industry Network. Media Sponsors are KRCB 91-FM and Sonoma County Gazette. Grants received from Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Robert Rauschenberg Foundation.
For more information visit http://www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org or call (707) 894-4410.
-Submitted by Mark Tharrington, CAA Executive Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.