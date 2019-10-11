Audie Vernon Hatcher

Audie Hatcher was born September 23, 1925 in Talihina, Oklahoma to parents Robert and Bessie Hatcher (predeceased). He was the 8th of 9 children of which all 8 siblings have passed: Bill, Emmett, Everett, Ernest, Allie, Pearl, Homer and Jay. He passed away at home on October 7th, 2019.
He served in the US Army. He was a resident of Sonoma County for 66 years. He retired after 35 years with Louisiana Pacific Lumber in Asti.
Survived by his children Russell, Randy (Gina), Terry Hatcher and Denise Sanders; and grandchildren Russell, Jayme, Jay, Jackie, Robert, Brad, Devin, Shannon, Jake, Jaycee, Robert, Natasha; along with 17 great grandchildren.
Gravesite service: Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg.
If so desired, please send donations to Council on Aging or the charity of your choice in his memory.
