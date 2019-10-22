Barbara Jean Buckingham

Barbara was born March 23, 1934 in Willits, CA to Marcella and Arthur Peck. At a young age, she moved to Cloverdale and went through the Cloverdale School system along with her sisters Joanne (deceased) and Kathleen.
She played drums in the high school band, then shortly after graduating from high school, she married Lloyd Buckingham. Barbara had two children Dennis (deceased) and Sandra. Then she was blessed with two grandchildren Joseph and Kathleen.
Barbra passed away Friday, October 18th in Cloverdale, following a long illness.
Barbara worked hard all her life by being a mom, being a bookkeeper for Lloyd’s Automotive, and running the Fosters Freeze for almost three decades. She enjoyed water activities all her life from waterskiing to fishing.
After retiring, she enjoyed antique cars (Tweety, a ‘58 T-Bird) and different types of travel trailers. She was always seeking out new adventures and always wanted to go. It really didn’t matter where, just out and about, having it be a dinner or a movie, or to visit many of her close friends which she loved so dearly. Barbara was a bowler and loved to dance. She was a member of a dance club in the sixties and loved to dance to the band The Hot Rods and any oldies music she could find, she was one of the first ones out on the dance floor.
She seemed to have a smile for everyone she met and especially loved children.
Any donations may be made to: St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital for Children, at stjude.org, or any charity of your choice. Please join Barbara’s family at Fred Young in Cloverdale on October 26th at 4:00 o’clock.
