Brian Joseph Patenaude, 63, born in Cohoes, New York to John and Edna Patenaude, died suddenly at his home in Cloverdale, California on January 1, 2020.
Brian was a cook and food manager all his life. He worked for many years in California for the Sonoma County Sheriff´s Department and Marin County Juvenile Hall, cooking for inmates there.
He has lived in Cloverdale for over 20 years, was a member of the Lions Club, and half owner and manager of the Hamburger Ranch restaurant in Cloverdale. He was well liked by his employees and customers alike.
He is survived by his wife Monica Patenaude, and several stepchildren: Mark Moline, Michael Moline, Elisabeth Werstle, Kevin Kitchens & Richard Lang.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: John in Marin county, California; Gary & Jodi Patenaude; Dennis & Kathy Patenaude; Robert & Beth Patenaude; Janice Berben; Maria Breen; Jacquelyn Patenaude; and Pat Huguenin on the east coast; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Brian loved to sing karaoke and participated on a regular basis at many of the clubs that had karaoke nights. Brian´s most proud accomplishment was singing karaoke with a live band at Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael. He performed about a dozen times there, often with Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, singing in the band with him. When Brian was in elementary school, there was a blackout one day, and all the students were called into the gym. They asked for volunteers to entertain the students, and only Brian got up onstage and sang “I´m Looking Over a Four-leaf Clover.”
Brian was a kind man, often recognized in his hats, cowboy shirts and bolo ties, or walking his dogs in town.
A memorial funeral mass for Brian will be held at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes, N.Y.
A memorial for Brian will be held by the Lions Club at the Fairgrounds on Citrus Drive in Cloverdale on Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and all those who knew Brian are welcome to attend.
