Caroline Matasci, age 75, passed away on Wednesday. October 9, 2019, shortly after having surgery in a Grants Pass, OR hospital. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dennis Matasci, and her two sons, Glenn Spears and wife Diane, and Gregg Spears.
Caroline and Dennis moved to Cloverdale in June, 1994 and soon thereafter opened Breaking New Grounds coffee shop on No. Cloverdale Blvd. The business closed in 2010.
The couple moved to Grants Pass, OR in 2015 and resided at 1888 Meadow Glen Dr., Grants Pass, OR 97526.
Caroline was a loving wife and mother and a great friend to many people.
