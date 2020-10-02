Cherie C. Lyda, 90, a resident of the Gales Creek community, died Friday morning, September 25, 2020 at her home. A Family Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home, 2308 Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove, with Reverend Dan Bohlken, retired Lutheran pastor. Concluding Rites and Interment will follow at the Forest View Cemetery, 1161 West Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove.
CHERIE CATHLEEN LYDA was born September 3, 1930 in West Allis, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Horace Woodward and Marie (Acker) Woodward. She was raised and received her education in the West Allis community, having been a graduate of the High School Class of 1948.
She was united in marriage to Raleigh Claude “Bud” Lyda on May 20, 1951 in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Forest Grove, Oregon. Following their marriage they resided in the Gales Creek community, until 1957, when they moved to Cloverdale, California. They lived in Cloverdale for fifty-seven years, until 2014, when they returned to the Forest Grove community, moving to the Brookdale Retirement Community. Cherie was preceded in death by her husband, “Bud”, on December 22, 2015 in Forest Grove, after celebrating over sixty-four years of marriage together. She later resided at The White Piano Senior Home in Beaverton for three years, until returning to the Lyda Family Home in Gales Creek, Oregon.
Cherie and her late husband “Bud” owned and operated Lyda Logging and Construction Company for sixty years, until they retired. While living in the Forest Grove community, she was a member of the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. After moving to Cloverdale, California, Cherie was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church, as well as a member of the Mary Martha Group. She served on the Kings Valley Senior Living Board of Directors, for several years.
Among her interests, Cherie was an accomplished seamstress and loved cooking, baking and canning. She was the heart of her home and always welcomed family and friends. She showered her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love, hugs and red lipstick kisses.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Horace and Marie Woodward; her brother Darrell Woodward; her sister Loralee Story; her son Gevan Lyda in 1972 and her daughter Raleign Lyda in 1976. Survivors include her daughter Valerie Lyda of Citrus Heights, California; and her son and daughter-in-law Gregory and Cheri Lyda of Gales Creek, Oregon. Also surviving are her five grandchildren and their spouses Katherine and Wyatt Jaffee; Judy Martin and Kenny Klittich of San Diego, California; Rebecca and Bill Clark of Santa Rosa, California; Jessica and Jeff Pitel of Cameron Park, California; and Chanelle Baer and Keith McCune of Tacoma, Washington; her seven great-grandchildren Bailey, Mitch, Drew, Duncan, Aubrey, Finnegan and Abigail; and several nieces and nephews.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com. Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
