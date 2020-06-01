COLLEEN FULLER SCOTT went to be with our LORD on April 30, 2020, from non-covid pneumonia at Ava Bella Care Home, Union City, California. The Lord granted her 91 wonderful years with us.
Born Colleen McCracken March 9, 1929 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Cleo C. and Dorothy J. McCracken, she lived her early years in Fort Hood, Arkansas before moving to Richmond, California where she graduated from Richmond High School. Colleen pumped gas on roller skates as a teenager, became a keypunch supervisor, a registered dental assistant, and ultimately a self-employed event planner at her own wedding facility Montara Gardens at the Old Montara School House in Montara, California.
Colleen remained in California creating long and lasting friendships in the cities of Richmond, Montara, Pacifica, Cloverdale, and Oakland. Her hobbies included community theatre, dirt bike riding, scuba diving, and jewelry design. As a mother, she loved to take her young children on explorations in San Francisco to China Town, Fisherman’s Wharf, the Aquarium, the Zoo; and car camping in the country. After retiring in Cloverdale to her “Orchard,” one of her favorite things to do was to jump on her industrial electric scooter and deliver her home-grown oranges around town to friends. Colleen was a member of Parkside Christian Chapel in Cloverdale, a godly, conservative, Christian woman with a wonderful work ethic. She was a giver and touched many lives.
Colleen is survived by her seven children Linda, Douglas, Sandy, Marcia, Steven, Maia, Lars, and their spouses; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her first husband William Moore. She is predeceased by two grandchildren, her brothers Les and Dan, sister Bea, second husband Frederick Fuller, and third husband Russell Scott.
A private family memorial will take place at a date to be determined.
