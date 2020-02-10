David Ziegenhagen, 83, passed away peacefully on January 29 in Cloverdale. Husband to Mary; brother to Barbara, John, and Peg; father to Eric and Marc.
After moving to Cloverdale in 2000, he served for over a decade on the city’s planning commission, in addition to the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury.
He was the founder of Minnesota’s Burnsville Current and Current Newspapers, CEO of Stratis Health, and served in leadership roles with the U.S. Peace Corps, Mental Health Association, and other not-for-profit organizations.
He was also one of the original Peace Corps volunteers in 1961, serving in Thailand, Philippines, and Samoa.
Always full of warmth and jokes, David played a variety of music instruments. He could often be seen at the Cloverdale Historical Society, in the audience at the Performing Arts Center, at the Railroad Grill, and at Zini's.
A celebration of David's life will be held at the Fire Creek Lodge at Clover Springs, 210 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale, on Thursday, February 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.
