Edith M. Petrich

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Edie to congestive heart failure.
She is survived by her husband Dwayne Petrich and daughter Cindy (Curt) Jessen, both of Cloverdale. Also surviving are grandchildren Autumn (Jacob) Lopez of Windsor, Jake (Karli) Jessen of San Clemente and Camille Jessen of Cloverdale. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Chelsea Jessen.
She is the great-grandmother of Maile and Isabella Lopez and Kaia and Reed Jessen.
Edie retired from a banking job she loved in 1988 and spent the next 20 years as a snowbird, with winters at the Colorado River and summers in Cloverdale or the Midwest visiting relatives before settling in Cloverdale to be near her daughter and family.
We will so miss the love she had for all of us. We would love to thank Niece Cathy for coming to be with Aunt Edie inher final days and Sutter Hospice.
Services will be Saturday, February 22nd, at 2 p.m. at the Fred Young Mortuary in Cloverdale.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.