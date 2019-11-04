In Loving Memory
Eleanor Marie Kunde Bonini Ungewitter, born February 10, 1919 on the Kunde Winery Estate in Kenwood, California, the only child of Kurt Kunde and Alice Cook, passed peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 100 and 8 months, with daughter Karen Potts by her side.
She spent 25 years as a court clerk for the County of Sonoma and was a long-time member of Autumn Leaves in Sebastopol.
She is survived by daughters Karen Potts, Cloverdale, California and Gina Nimmo, Meridian, Idaho; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Send donations in her memory to Cloverdale Senior Center. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
