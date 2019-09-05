Eugene Ferruccio Gianoli graduated to Heaven on 29 August, 2019. Born at the Cloverdale clinic to Ferruccio and Flossie Gianoli on 24 August, 1931, Geno was affectionately known as “Mr. Cloverdale” for his selfless community volunteer work.
Gene graduated from Cloverdale high school in 1949, where he was a star baseball and basketball player. He was a second generation Italian American and a true American patriot. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving his country during the Korean War with assignments in Japan, Guam and England, he was honorably discharged with the rank of TechSergeant. In October of 1955, Geno married the love of his life, Virginia Ann (Ginger) Higgins. They were married 36 years, until Ginger’s passing in 1991.
Gene retired from the Prudential Insurance Company in 1992, after 30 years of service. After retirement, he found love and companionship with Cathy Demattei, and together they spent numerous hours volunteering with the Cloverdale Kiwanis Club. Geno also belonged to Knights of Columbus, achieving the honor of fourth degree knight. He delivered meals on wheels, volunteered at the Cloverdale food bank, and the Boys and Girls Club. He was the “BBQ, pasta and polenta king” for numerous town events and fundraisers. Gene was honored to coach his son’s little league teams for several years.
Geno is survived by his partner, Cathy Demattei, his daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Jesse Ewing, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his sister, Roberta Canup and his cousin, Chuck Walker. He was preceded in death by his wife Ginger, his daughter Lori Jean, and his son Ronald.
Services will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 2:30 pm. at the St. John Catholic Church, 208 Matheson St. Healdsburg
