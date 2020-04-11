Major Evan Gibbins Thompson, Jr. passed away on January 30, 2020. Evan was born in Cloverdale, CA on February 22, 1933 to Evelyn Hulbert Thompson and Evan Gibbins Thompson. He grew up in Cloverdale, Tomales, and San Rafael, attended Santa Rosa Junior College, and joined the Air Force in 1953.
He was stationed in California, Texas, Alabama, Florida, and Arizona. He flew Jolly Green Giant rescue helicopters during his tour of duty in Vietnam and received the Distinguished Flying Cross three times. After leaving the Air Force, Evan and his family settled in Sebastopol.
He owned a Fun Services franchise and managed a bowling alley. Later he lived in Gardnerville and Carson City, NV, owned a trophy and engraving shop, managed Carson Lanes, and finally worked as an underwriter for Harley Davidson Bank where he retired at the age of 79.
Evan is survived by his wife Sharon Norgrove Thompson, his former wife Beverly McCuistion Thompson and their children, Karen (Vic Lazzarevich), Linda (Philip) Groft, Julie (Tom) Nolan, Evane (Ed) Hoener, and Evan (Jane), his stepchildren Sean (Kathy) French, and Brandon (Chantel) French, his sister Rosalie Simpson and brother Norman (Patti) McGaffey, seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his stepson Matthew French and his step-grandson Adam French.
