Long-time Cloverdale resident Faye Ellen Bill passed away on August 9, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. In 2017 she was diagnosed with a rare cancer. Urachal cancer occurs in roughly about one person per 1 million people. She fought a long battle trying different treatments and studies, not letting any of it slow her down.
Faye was born June 5, 1958 in Redding, CA. In the early 1960s, when she was a young child, her family moved to Cloverdale and chose this little town to be their home. Faye grew up at her family’s ranch on Highway 128 with both her parents and all of her siblings. She attended school in Cloverdale and graduated from CHS in 1976. Faye was a Lady Eagle and played volleyball, basketball, and fast-pitch softball. In the early 1980s, Faye played for the local fast-pitch softball league on a team sponsored by Century 21. She was her team’s pitcher and if you played against her, you might remember her striking you out.
After graduating high school, Faye worked at many local businesses such as the Wheel Café, Primco, MGM Brakes, and Manzanita Manor. Faye never had any children of her own, but this never stopped her from taking care of her nieces and nephews. She treated all children as her own and was always very involved in the lives of her nieces, nephews and all of their friends. She was a dedicated volunteer helping with the kids’ field trips, school events, and the snack-shack at football and baseball games, both home and away. She was known as “Aunt Faye” by many people in Cloverdale.
Faye is survived by her siblings Tom Bill, Patricia Keller, Benjamin Bill, Arthur Bill, Amie Cerveny and Theresa Bill; nieces and nephews Jaremy Bill, Gail Uselton, Shane Bill, Marcie Flores, Faye Wedge, Traci Lucchesi, Travis Bill, Austinn Bill, Sharmayne Bill, Walt Cerveny, Kasey Cerveny, Victoria McCuistion, Jeffrey Keller; great nieces and nephews Dowdy Uselton, Alex Uselton, Jose Flores, Pedro Flores, Juan Flores, Christina Flores, Travis Wilson, William Wedge, Jo-Jo Wedge, Courtney Bill, Quentin Bill, Anthony Lucchesi, Dominick Lucchesi, Rocco Lucchesi, Dillon Keller, Logan Keller, Camden Keller, Jaxon Keller, Ethan Keller, TJ McCuistion, Gabbi McCuistion, and Bella McCuistion. She was preceded in death by her mother Elsie Bill, father Clyde Bill, and siblings Harley Bill, David Bill, Rose Bill and LeRoy Harris.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 25th, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist School, 1085 S. Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale.
