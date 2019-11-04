We mourn the loss of George Stan, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27 at the age of 95. Loving and devoted husband of Jo Ann, his wife of nearly seven decades who preceded him in death earlier this year, he was a kind and gentle father to six children: Mike, Jim, Pat, Bill, Nancy, and Susan (deceased). The second youngest of nine children, George is also survived by his brother Nick, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
George was born on October 24, 1924 to John and Maria Stan, and grew up in the small, predominantly Romanian immigrant farming community of Dysart, Saskatchewan. He joined the Canadian army during WWII, serving as an infantryman in Europe where he was wounded in combat and awarded the Canadian equivalent of the Purple Heart. He returned to Canada after the war, attending the University of Saskatchewan and earning a degree in mathematics and a teaching credential.
While working in the summer months as a golf pro at a resort in Canada he met the love of his life, Jo Ann. They married in 1952, and George began his teaching career in Canada, moving a number of times and starting a family. George, Jo Ann, and their growing family settled in Cloverdale, California in 1955. George’s career included teaching mathematics and other subjects at Cloverdale High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, later becoming the principal at the High School. He also worked as a tour guide for many years at Italian Swiss Colony winery on weekends and during the summer months. He enjoyed his work and didn’t fully retire until the age of 85.
George was active in the Knights of Columbus, was an avid golfer, and greatly enjoyed reading, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on November 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, located at 1275 B Street in Davis, California, and a vigil service the evening before at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home at 116 D Street in Davis.
Interment services will be on December 3rd at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery located at 2930 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mercy Foundation, 3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670.
