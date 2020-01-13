James “Jim” Lowell Spencer, born February 24th, 1931 in Colorado, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 88.
Jim was a young bull riding rodeo guy, served in the Navy, was a cattle farmer in Australia and retired as a teacher and football coach in Texas. He was known around his community of Cloverdale as “Coach” from the many stories he told his fellow Ace Hardware patrons.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn Spencer of Cloverdale; his sons Mike Spencer and Jack Spencer of Texas; his family Kenny and Tracy Spencer, Kevin and Carrie Bernardi, Darin and Nicki Snider; and his five grandchildren: Taylor, Spencer, Kyle, Lexie and Landyn.
Jim will truly be missed by all. A memorial service will be held in the near future.
