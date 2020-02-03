Jean Valda (Murphy) Hatcher Carvalho

Jeanne was born in Quannah, Texas to parents William and Flossie Murphy (predeceased). She had two older sisters, Margaret and Doris, and an older brother Howard (all predeceased) along with 6 younger siblings Verna, Elva and Curtis still living; and Carol, Bill and Jerry deceased. She passed peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2020 at the age of 87.
While raising her family, she began her day care business and continued for nearly 40 years. She was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church teaching Sunday school and later worked in the nursery at Vineyard of Faith Church for many years. She had a huge heart, a giant smile and the warmest hug for everyone she came in contact with … everyone was family. She loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her children Russell, Randy (Gina), Terry Hatcher and Denise Sanders; grandchildren Russell, Jayme, Jay, Jackie, Robert, Brad, Devin, Shannon, Jake, Jaycee, Robert, and Natasha; along with 17 great grandchildren.
Services were held at Trinity Baptist Church, 551 Powell Avenue, Healdsburg, CA on Wednesday, February 5th at 11 a.m. with a luncheon directly after. Interment to follow at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg.
If so desired, please send donations to American Heart Association or the charity of your choice in her memory.
