The angels came for Joyce Beam on Friday the 3rd of January, 2020. It was time for her to be with her daughter Janet Beam, Father William Beal, Mother Maxine Beal and sister Janet Davis.
Son Alan and daughter Lyn would like to thank the local EMS and public safety, home care support staff, and her many friends and neighbors for their kindness and support for providing Joyce the opportunity to remain at home until her passing. She was still a member of First Baptist Church where she met many of her lifelong friends.
Joyce was born in Denison, Texas, married Dean H. Beam at the age of 18, and moved to Cloverdale, CA, where she has lived until her passing. Dean’s siblings Pat, Sharmaine, Marlene, Bob, Monica, Mike and Neva became her family.
Joyce was the very proud Nana of Clavey, Maverick and Walker, bringing her many happy moments. She enjoyed spending time playing cards, board games and hosting Fourth of July celebrations. She recently celebrated her 75th birthday with her good friends Jeanie and Michael, her son Alan, and grandkids Clavey and Maverick.
From teenagers who needed parental support, families in transition, or simply a friend who needed a place of respite, Joyce’s home was always open, providing prayer and friendship to those needing a little uplifting.
A gathering at her home will be announced at a later date on social media.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.