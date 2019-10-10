Kalolo (Karl) Palé

Kalolo passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Proceeded in death by his loving wife Geraldine E. Cook Palé of 32 years. Survived by his loving family, including brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Kalolo was born in Tonga and moved to Long Beach many years ago. He has been a resident of Cloverdale for over 10 years and considered this town his forever home. Kalolo traveled aboard Delta and Nauru Pacific Liner, which sailed to South America and the Micronesian Islands.
He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Services were held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Fred Young and Co. in Cloverdale, CA. He was laid to rest at Oak Mound Cemetery next to his loving wife Geraldine E. Cook Palé.
