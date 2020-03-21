Laureen “Cookie” D. Emmons

Laureen Emmons, known by her friends and family as “Cookie,” passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9th at the age of 77 after battling lung cancer. She lit up many lives — even those who didn’t know her very well. Cookie was married to the late Robert Emmons for 44 years. Robert passed away in 2015.
She is now with her husband Robert, her brother Ken Surface, her son Robert Storm and, of course, her beloved pets she has lost throughout the years.
She was a caring friend to many, a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Her laugh and smile lit up a room. She had a wonderful sense of humor, even in her final days. She was a volunteer at Healdsburg Hospital for several years, where she made many close friends. Her favorite things included helping others, reading, going to the casino, playing cards, going on cruises...and of course, shopping.
She brought those around her together and for that, we will be forever grateful.
We are planning a celebration of life on her birthday, Saturday, August 8th at the lodge at Del Webb in Cloverdale. Those who knew her know how much she enjoyed celebrating her birthday. We will celebrate with her favorite things — the people she loved, good wine, good food and, of course, the memories that we have of her.
